$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSX shares. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 126.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $181,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 773,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 188,956 shares in the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.43. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,661. The firm has a market cap of $332.82 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

