Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of Zuora worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,632 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,295 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zuora by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 212,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,086,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,262. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $166,000.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $933,325. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on Zuora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.