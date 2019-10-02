Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Trading 5.3% Higher

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.68, 518,765 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 450,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $774.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 124,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $4,105,442.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,024 shares in the company, valued at $95,672,303.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,160. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 501.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

