Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 1,000 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $46,800.00.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $47,020.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $68,090.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $84,870.00.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. 51,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,016. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Zscaler from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 211.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

