Zilla Trading 6% Lower This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $877,077.00 and approximately $17,690.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.01009237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.