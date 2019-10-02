ZClassic Market Cap Achieves $1.88 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003102 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $5,968.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00456346 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00095852 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00041814 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000507 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,354,650 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

