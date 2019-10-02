Zacks: Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) Given $2.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oragenics an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of OGEN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

