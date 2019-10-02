Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to “Buy”

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

SUM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

SUM traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,803. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 374.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,084,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $27,782,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 67.9% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,656,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 55.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 902,829 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,831,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,252,000 after purchasing an additional 730,386 shares during the period.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

