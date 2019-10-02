Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to Hold

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.33. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (SHECY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.