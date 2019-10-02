Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) to Hold

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. offers a wide range of telecommunications services including local and long distance telephone, Digital Phone, High-Speed Internet access and Digital TV to individuals and businesses in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company also offers telephone directory publishing services, wholesale transport services, billing and collection services, inside wiring services, and maintenance services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNSL. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of CNSL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 623,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $333.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 42.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 42.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

