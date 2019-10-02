Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to announce $27.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.31 billion to $27.79 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $26.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $110.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.11 billion to $111.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $115.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.30 billion to $116.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $3,907,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $204,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.55. 4,370,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.86 and a 200-day moving average of $207.62. The firm has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

