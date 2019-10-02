Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Baker Hughes A GE reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baker Hughes A GE.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

BHGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 307,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,233,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

In related news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 17.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 507,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 75,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 24.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 32.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 173,154 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

