Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $102,906.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $625,059 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,976,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 317,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 1,010,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.03.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.