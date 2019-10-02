Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 112,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,039,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,077. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

