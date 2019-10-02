Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.05. Childrens Place posted earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson set a $135.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

PLCE traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $73.24. 394,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,724. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

