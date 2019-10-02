Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to post sales of $280.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.50 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $37.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 640.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AM. UBS Group downgraded Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $19,448,324.88. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,626.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 80.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,816,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,199. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.