Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
YNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Shares of Yandex stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,881. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. Yandex has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $42.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
