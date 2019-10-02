Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

YNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,881. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. Yandex has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $42.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

