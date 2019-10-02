X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

XFOR traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.43. 27,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,150. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 779.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,456.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

