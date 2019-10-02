X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.
XFOR traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.43. 27,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,150. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.