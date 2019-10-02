WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Trading Up 0.9%

WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52, approximately 2,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 17,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WYNN MACAU LTD/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

