W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 5.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 5,263,205 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 2,585,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.96.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Bump sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $58,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,219 shares in the company, valued at $177,653.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 276,913 shares of company stock worth $1,200,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,042,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

