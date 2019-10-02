WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPX. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of WPX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 249,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,103,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.13. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 681.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,939,000 after buying an additional 5,905,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,581 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 478.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,155 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 556.8% during the first quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,110,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,825,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

