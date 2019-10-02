Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,937,000 after purchasing an additional 536,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,400,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,771,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.88. 15,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.20. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $159.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.