Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.36, 18,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 13,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.73% of Western Asset Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.