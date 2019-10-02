West High Yield WHY Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Up 26.3%

West High Yield WHY Resources Ltd (CVE:WHY)’s stock price rose 26.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 83,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 23,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 million and a PE ratio of -5.85.

West High Yield WHY Resources Company Profile (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Record Ridge South property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, 9 crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

