Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 22nd

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,258. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Citigroup raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

