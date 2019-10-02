Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Wentworth Resources PLC (LON:WEN) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25), approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.26).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wentworth Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Wentworth Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.03%.

About Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

