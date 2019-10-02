Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Matrix Service worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $1,221,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $729,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 147.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $105,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Matrix Service news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $209,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTRX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,242. Matrix Service Co has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $476.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $398.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Matrix Service’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTRX. DA Davidson raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

