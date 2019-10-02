Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 24,222 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 19.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 45,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMNB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $402.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

