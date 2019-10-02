Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,720 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $122,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after buying an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after buying an additional 5,171,498 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after buying an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

WFC traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. 22,277,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,147,998. The stock has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.