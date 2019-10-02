WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $461,647.00 and $272.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00018223 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000311 BTC.

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 10,467,481,128 coins and its circulating supply is 6,519,532,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io

WebDollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

