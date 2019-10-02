WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 526,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,575. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

