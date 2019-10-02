WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after acquiring an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $13,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,866,878,000 after buying an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after buying an additional 550,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after buying an additional 433,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,897,168.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,976 shares of company stock valued at $21,144,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.29. 91,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,628. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $233.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.80 and its 200 day moving average is $205.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.