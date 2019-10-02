WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 142.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $145,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. 3,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,721. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.