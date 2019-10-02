WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $494,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,112,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,087,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,488,000 after buying an additional 727,119 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,490,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,946,000 after buying an additional 627,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,196,000 after buying an additional 589,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,440 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.71.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3671 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

