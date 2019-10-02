WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,181 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,479,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,519,000 after acquiring an additional 248,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.22. 2,560,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,492. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $336.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

