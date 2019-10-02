WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAPR. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $2,232,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $16,759,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $4,906,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 4,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,096. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78.

