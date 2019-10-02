WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAPR. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $2,232,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $16,759,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $4,906,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 4,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,096. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.