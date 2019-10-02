WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 2,822 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Switch by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Switch by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Switch by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $9,508,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 45,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,014. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

