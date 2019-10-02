Wavesbet Trading Up 18.4% Over Last Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $230,751.00 and approximately $54,481.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00019776 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.