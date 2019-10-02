Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $996.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The company had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 120.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $703,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $820,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 108,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $1,415,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

