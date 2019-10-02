Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Sells $551,600.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $551,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,118. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Compass Point set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.