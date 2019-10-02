W Green Pay Price Down 11.7% This Week (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $1.70 million worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001627 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00189947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.01009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,409,028 tokens. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

