VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Down 6.9%

VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) shares were down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 29,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 65,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 million and a P/E ratio of -17.78.

About VR Resources (CVE:VRR)

VR Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its core properties include the Bonita property that consists of 446 claims covering an area of approximately 3,729 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Junction property that comprises 179 claims covering an area of approximately 1,497 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Danbo property that consists of 38 claims covering an area of approximately 254 hectares in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 345 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,072 hectares in northern Ontario.

