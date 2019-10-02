Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of VSLR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,529. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $796.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,544 shares of company stock worth $2,905,647 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vivint Solar by 742.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Vivint Solar by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

