VisionX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,539.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. VisionX has a market cap of $412,626.00 and approximately $25,539.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. Over the last week, VisionX has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01008071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

