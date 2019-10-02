Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 284,991 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Greif worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. 6,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $54.29.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.38.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,168 shares of company stock worth $140,652. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

