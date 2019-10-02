Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.11 Million in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,638,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,991,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,812,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IAA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. 17,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,496. IAA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.62.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IAA will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

