Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Xerox worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,234,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,734,000 after purchasing an additional 852,620 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,000,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,208,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,427 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,973,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

In related news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XRX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 988,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.