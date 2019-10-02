Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,573,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,186,000 after purchasing an additional 846,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 687.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 627,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 613,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of CZZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 33,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,685. Cosan Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cosan Ltd will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

