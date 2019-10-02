Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) shares traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.48), 19,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 11,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.07.

In related news, insider James Dickson bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,560.56). Also, insider Chris Williams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £2,440 ($3,188.29).

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

