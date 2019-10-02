Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.58

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viacom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Viacom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viacom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Viacom by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viacom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Viacom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

